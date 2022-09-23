Active Navy Seal shares his experiences and message of inspiration to Bishop Heelan students and faculty

Active Navy Seal Boyd Renner shares his story with Bishop Heelan High School students, faculty,...
Active Navy Seal Boyd Renner shares his story with Bishop Heelan High School students, faculty, and staff.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Boyd Renner, an active Navy Seal, addressed a crowd of about 500 Bishop Heelan students and faculty members Friday, Sept. 23.

He shared his story of becoming a Navy Seal and inspiring students to never give up during times of adversity.

Renner has served as a Navy Seal for more than 23 years. He has held every enlisted rank from Seaman Recruit to Master Chief Petty Officer before he became a Chief Warrant Officer in 2010. After 9/11, he completed 10 tours in Afghanistan and two tours in Iraq.

Renner shared some of his stories and experiences with the students, emphasizing to them, to never underestimate themselves or others around them.

“I think it’s a great privilege that we had him here speaking to us, very gifted. Overall, I thought it was a great message he conveyed that people may doubt you in your life, but follow your dreams and pursue it. And if you have confidence in yourself, you can get whatever you want done,” said Ian Mollet, Bishop Heelan senior.

Renner spent most of his time taking questions from the students, and even stayed for some time after his speech to speak with students one-on-one.

