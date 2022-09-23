Bronson, IA man to serve more than a decade in prison for kidnapping

Zack Smith, 21, Bronson, has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison on kidnapping charges.
Zack Smith, 21, Bronson, has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison on kidnapping charges.(Woodbury County Jail)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRONSON, IA (KTIV) - A Bronson, IA man who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 23, to more than 10 years in federal prison on kidnapping charges.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Zachary Smith, 21, received his sentencing following a guilty plea entered on March 25.

Case evidence revealed before May 11, 2021, Smith sent emails to his ex-girlfriend pretending to be his own father, advising her that Smith had committed suicide, and telling her to come to his former residence to claim some of her property.

The ex-girlfriend and another girl went to the residence, where Smith, who was armed with a BB gun, was waiting for them. He locked and chained the door shut and would not let either woman leave. Law enforcement rescued the women, and a no contact order was issued against Smith.

Almost a month later, Smith violated the order, when he hid in the back seat of his ex-girlfriend’s car, and waited for her to come out of her South Sioux City, Neb. home. When she did, she was joined by a juvenile female. Smith lay hidden in the car as the two women drove to a near-by school. When the juvenile female left the car, Smith sprang on his ex-girlfriend. He threatened her with a B.B. gun, drugged her with homemade chloroform, and kidnapped her, bringing her to a home in rural Bronson.

Smith told his victim he had friends watching her family, and they would hurt her family if she resisted. The victim was able to escape and flagged down a passing motorist who happened to be her aunt, who was in the area searching for her.

In addition to his sentence, Smith must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. Smith is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

