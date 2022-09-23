Cherokee County enters into a burn ban

Cherokee County's burn ban is the fourth to be issued within northwest Iowa since Sept. 13.
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - An open burn ban for Cherokee County was put into place at noon, Thursday, Sept. 21. Cherokee County is the fourth northwest Iowa county to issue a burn ban since Sept. 13.

Justin Pritts, Cherokee County Emergency Management coordinator, made the request of the State Fire Marshal’s office on Thursday, on behalf of all of the fire departments in the county.

It was determined by the fire marshal’s office that open burning constitutes a danger to life or property.

The ban restricts any outdoor fires, including brush burning, cooking fires and bonfires. Propane grills are allowed, as are charcoal grills, as long as they have a cover.

