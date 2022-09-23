Food Bank of Siouxland gets unexpected delivery

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Food Bank of Siouxland was expecting just one large delivery from Tyson Foods today. Surprise, surprise, instead they received two.

Tyson Foods donated 80-thousand pounds of processed chicken to the Food Bank today. Food Bank leaders were only expecting one truck packed full of 20-pound boxes of chicken.

All of the food will be distributed through the food bank’s partners throughout the area.

“So when when we can partner with Tyson, the product goes really well. To help families out that (chicken) happens to be one of the more expensive items at the grocery store. So again, partnering with with Tyson is just awesome,” said Jake Wanderscheid, the executive director of the Foodbank of Siouxland.

If you or someone you know is struggling with food insecurity, the food bank can be reached at 712-255-9741.

