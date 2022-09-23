Former South Sioux City, NE assistant coach sentenced on child pornography charge

Nathan Rogers
Nathan Rogers(Dakota County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Breen
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - A federal judge has sentenced a former South Sioux City, Nebraska high school assistant coach to 15-years in federal prison following his guilty plea to a child pornography charge.

Friday in federal court, in Omaha, a judge accepted a plea agreement with Nathan Rogers.

In exchange for Rogers’ guilty plea to a count of production of child pornography, the count of receiving child pornography was dismissed.

Rogers still faces sentencing in two cases in Dakota County Court. He’s pleaded “no contest” to charges stemming from two suspected sexual assault cases. Sentencing is set for October 4th.

