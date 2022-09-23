Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses sold out crowd at Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a sold out crowd Thursday night at the Sioux City Convention Center for the 36th annual Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner.

The keynote speaker for this year’s dinner was former U.S. Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo. The former Secretary of State used the time to reflect back on his time in office, and also to speak about the nation today.

Pompeo said he is honored to spend the night speaking in front of the people of Siouxland, adding that he is from Wichita, Kansas, and flying into Siouxland reminded him very much of home. Pompeo mentioned that the people he had the chance to meet and speak with here in Sioux City remind him of his home because of the strong Midwest values.

Pompeo started off his speech by taking a look back on his four years in office with the Trump Administration. He said, “We were intensely focused for all 4 years.”

He later added, the Administration was, “focused on making life better for you every single day. We put America first.”

“We were always cognizant that you know, I raised my hand to swear allegiance to the Constitution seven times in my life. And every time it was to do the right thing for the American people, to defend this country. And so our work, even when we are working across the world, has to be paramountly focused on you, the American people, and we did that,” said Pompeo.

He also added that he was always thinking of America’s military every day while doing his job.

“I woke up every morning as your most senior diplomat thinking if I do my job well, some soldier, some sailor, some marine won’t have to do something really hard. It was on my heart, it was on my mind, and we did it for four years. I’m incredibly proud of that,” said Pompeo.

Pompeo said the people and businesses in Sioux City give him confidence in the future of America.

Before the keynote speaker Mike Pompeo addressed the crowd, several awards were given out.

This year, the Siouxland Chamber W. Edwards Deming Business Leadership and Entrepreneurial Excellence Award goes to Jim Jensen, CEO of Great West Casualty.

The Chamber presented the prestigious recognition to Jensen, who just celebrated 47 years with the South Sioux City, Nebraska-based insurance company. He was recognized for his corporate, community and Chamber leadership. Jensen gives credit to the opportunities the company has given him and thanked his fellow employees and the greater community for their support.

Another award given out tonight was the Sergeant Charles Floyd USS Sioux City Sailor of the Year for the Blue Crew and the Gold Crew. The recipient of the Gold Crew Sailor of The Year is James D. Borchert III from Texas. He is an original member of the USS Sioux City crew and has been with them since before the commissioning of the ship at the naval academy in 2018.

The recipient of the Blue Crew Sailor of the Year award is Franklin P. McCullough, who is currently deployed on the ship.

