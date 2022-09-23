Gaming Commission approves Warhorse Casino license

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first casino in Lincoln, and the state, will open Saturday.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize WarHorse Gaming Lincoln, LLC a license to begin operating.

The casino is located at the Lincoln Race Course in southwest Lincoln.

The casino that will open Saturday pales in comparison to what it will look like when construction is finished. The first phase includes a 9,000-square-foot gaming floor, more than 400 slot machines, and simulcast and live racing.

The second phase, which is anticipated for September 2023, will include more than 1,100 slots machines, 27 table games, sportsbook and both live and simulcast horse racing. The final build out will include several dining options, including a high-end steakhouse, sports bar, café and others. It will include a roughly 200-room hotel and a three-story parking garage as well.

