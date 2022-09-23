Harmful Algal Blooms alert issued for Stanton County, Neb. lake

STANTON CO., Neb. (KTIV) - The State of Nebraska has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at three state lakes.

The lakes of Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County, and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County, remain on alert after being an alert was issued last week.

Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County were removed from alert after being on alert last week.

Samples taken earlier this week at the lakes on alert measure above the threshold of 8 parts per billion of total microcystin, which is a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae.

When a health alert is issued, signs are posted to advise the public to use caution, and designated swimming beaches are closed during the alert. Recreational boating and fishing are permitted, but the public is advised to use caution and avoid exposure to the water, particularly avoiding any activity that could lead to swallowing the water.

People are also advised to not let pets get in the water or drink from the lake. People can still use the public areas for camping, picnics and other outdoor activities.

Weekly sampling has been conducted at 54 public lake sites since the first week of May. The lakes will continue to be monitored weekly through the end of September. Sampling results for HAB and bacteria will be updated every Friday and posted, here .

