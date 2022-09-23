Harmful Algal Blooms alert issued for Stanton County, Neb. lake

The Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area)...
The Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County, and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County remain on alert.(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON CO., Neb. (KTIV) - The State of Nebraska has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at three state lakes.

The lakes of Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County, and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County, remain on alert after being an alert was issued last week.

Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County were removed from alert after being on alert last week.

Samples taken earlier this week at the lakes on alert measure above the threshold of 8 parts per billion of total microcystin, which is a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae.

When a health alert is issued, signs are posted to advise the public to use caution, and designated swimming beaches are closed during the alert. Recreational boating and fishing are permitted, but the public is advised to use caution and avoid exposure to the water, particularly avoiding any activity that could lead to swallowing the water.

People are also advised to not let pets get in the water or drink from the lake. People can still use the public areas for camping, picnics and other outdoor activities.

Weekly sampling has been conducted at 54 public lake sites since the first week of May. The lakes will continue to be monitored weekly through the end of September. Sampling results for HAB and bacteria will be updated every Friday and posted, here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said its Mobile Rescue Team rescued 46 cats and kittens from...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescues 46 sick cats, kittens from northern Iowa home
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Police say Esteban Valdivia-Nunez, left, and Cynthia Estrada, right, were booked into the...
2 suspects in custody after pursuit in northwest Iowa
From left to right: Former Lake City Police Officers Anthony Snyder, Aaron Alspach, and Lake...
Lake City, IA administrator, former officers charged with felonies
Police: Social media threat leads to lockouts and several Sioux City public schools

Latest News

Rain is moving out of Siouxland
Rain is moving out of Siouxland
David Thompson has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after firing a pistol into...
Sioux City man sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for firearms possession
Cherokee County's burn ban is the fourth to be issued within northwest Iowa since Sept. 13.
Cherokee County enters into a burn ban
Police: Social media threat leads to lockouts and several Sioux City public schools