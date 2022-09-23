Hinton stays undefeated, Western Christian takes down SBL in straight sets

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

FB

Waukee NW 56 SC West 0 F

VB

West Sioux 0 Alcester-Hudson 3 F

Sioux Center 3 Central Lyon 0 F

West Sioux 0 EP-Jefferson 3 F

West Lyon 3 Okoboji 0 F

So. Cent. Calhoun 3 Pocahontas Area 0 F

George-Little Rock 0 Sheldon 3 F

Cherokee 3 Storm Lake 0 F

Hinton 3 Trinity Christian 0 F

MLB

Houston 0 Baltimore 2 F

Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 1 F

San Francisco 3 Colorado 0 F

Minnesota 1 Kansas City 4 F

Seattle 9 Oakland 5 F

Atlanta 0 Philadelphia 1 F

Chicago Cubs 3 Pittsburgh 2 F

St. Louis 5 San Diego 4 F

Toronto 5 Tampa Bay 10 F

LA Angels 3 Texas 5 F

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said its Mobile Rescue Team rescued 46 cats and kittens from...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescues 46 sick cats, kittens from northern Iowa home
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Police say Esteban Valdivia-Nunez, left, and Cynthia Estrada, right, were booked into the...
2 suspects in custody after pursuit in northwest Iowa
Officials found Sheila Donohoe's vehicle and her back seat was filled with stolen items.
Woman arrested for shoplifting over $1,000 in merchandise in Norfolk, NE

Latest News

Waukee Northwest put up a dominant effort in their matchup with Sioux City West.
Wolves roll past Wolverines under the Thursday night lights
Bekah Horstman and Jazlin De Haan, rise up for the block in the Northwestern victory over Dordt.
Sioux County wins rivalry night as Dordt, Northwestern defeat Morningside & Briar Cliff
SIOUX COUNTY WINS RIVALRY NIGHT
SIOUX COUNTY WINS RIVALRY NIGHT
Sioux City Musketeers CEO Travis Morgan poses with his sister Jorden and her new husband Ricky...
Sioux City Musketeers CEO experiences earthquake while attending sister’s wedding in Mexico