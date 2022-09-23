Korean War Memorial the next project for Siouxland Freedom Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City honors everyone who has served in the U.S. military, and especially those who died fighting for our freedom. Situated on 55 acres of land overlooking the Missouri River, the park’s most striking feature is the exact half-scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. The park is ever-evolving; additions are made as funds are raised to pay for them.

The next big project is a Korean War Memorial. Fundraising is underway to make it happen.

“I’m very proud of this project. I’m proud of our group.”

That, from Ed Mahon, who is not just South Sioux City’s police chief, he’s a member of Leadership Dakota County. That group took on the Korean War Memorial at Siouxland Freedom as a project to get behind.

“I just think if the community gets behind this it’s good for the community and more importantly, it gives the vets that served and their families a place to come and reflect,” said Mahon.

“This one really hit home to me,” said Abbey Jividen, who is also a member of Leadership Dakota County and its Korean War Memorial committee. Two of her grandfathers fought in Korea.

“This is a great thing for the Siouxland area, not just SSC, but all of Siouxland, for our veterans, for the families of vets,” said Jividen, “so, I think that this is just really good for the community as a whole.”

The memorial will feature 19 life-size statues of soldiers on patrol. Several of the stainless steel sculptures have been made at Port Neal Welding and are waiting to take their place at Siouxland Freedom Park. The memorial *here* will be a replica of the National Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“So those who don’t have that opportunity to go and see that can come here and reflect and hopefully do some healing from this as well,” said Jividen.

Park officials say that the Vietnam Memorial Wall at Freedom Park has helped educate and bring comfort to people. They’re hoping the Korean War Memorial, situated somewhere behind the Vietnam Wall, will do the same.

“My grandpa, he was a big supporter of the VFW, a member of the VFW,” said Jividen. “He was very proud of his service, as his family is. So me, personally, I think for my family, it’s just really important to have this here at the park and not only that, when I talk to veterans throughout the community, I can see that they’re proud to have this that this will be good for them and healing, too.”

“I think the problem with the Korean War Vets.. they turned this ‘the Forgotten War’,” added Mahon. “I mean, they went, they served and it was just.. they feel forgot about... and we can’t forget about any of them.”

This memorial will make sure they’re never forgotten in Siouxland.

The committee needs to raise $100,000. That amount, along with a matching pledge from the Gilchrist Foundation, will make the Korean War Memorial a reality.

The annual Freedom Ball next month will help reach the goal. Tickets to the ball are sold out, but you can still help by donating to Siouxland Freedom Park or by purchasing an engraved brick at the park to memorialize someone who has served. Just click here.

