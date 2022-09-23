On ‘The Long Road’ veterans hope to bring the missing in action home

"The Long Road" participants arrived in Lawton, IA on Friday.
"The Long Road" participants arrived in Lawton, IA on Friday.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, IA (KTIV) - Their mission is called “The Long Road” -- and it’s meant to bring awareness to the thousands of missing in action servicemembers left overseas.

The mission is carried out by a group of Marines marching across the country from Massachusetts to Oregon on Highway 20. The group stopped in Lawton, Iowa, today as they prepared to cross into Nebraska, which requires a safety car.

The veterans say they’ve experienced “Iowa nice” throughout their journey across the state. So far, the group has crossed six states and Nebraska will be their seventh.

“You know, nothing is going to slow us down because we still have to get to Newport, Oregon, but it definitely takes a toll on the body and what we have to go through,” said Raymond Shinohara, one of the veterans participating in the walk Friday.

“The Long Road” project raises money for History Flight, a non-profit organization that seeks to bring home, those missing in action.

“It’s been cold, it’s been hot, sometimes it rains, sometimes it doesn’t. You get the whole mix out here. But you get a chance to see the, the bones of, of America in a different time,” said Coleman Kinzer, a marine veteran walking with the group Friday.

To find out how you can support the mission, search “The Long Road” on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said its Mobile Rescue Team rescued 46 cats and kittens from...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescues 46 sick cats, kittens from northern Iowa home
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Police: Social media threat leads to lockouts and several Sioux City public schools
Police say Esteban Valdivia-Nunez, left, and Cynthia Estrada, right, were booked into the...
2 suspects in custody after pursuit in northwest Iowa
GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.
Some vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over possible listeria contamination

Latest News

Heelan Navy Seal Speaker
The Food Bank of Siouxland unloads a pallet of chicken on Friday.
Food Bank of Siouxland gets unexpected delivery
In Sioux City on Friday
Three Sioux City schools put on lockdown after social media threat
Two trucks arrived on Friday
Food Bank of Siouxland gets unexpected delivery