Man who was 1 of 8 injured in Chicago apartment blast dies

An apartment building in Chicago was damaged by an explosion on Tuesday morning.
An apartment building in Chicago was damaged by an explosion on Tuesday morning.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who was one of eight people injured in an explosion that tore through the top floor of a Chicago apartment building has died.

Authorities have determined the blast resulted from an ignition of natural gas.

Chicago fire officials said Friday that the most seriously injured person had succumbed to injuries following Tuesday’s blast.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the dead man as 29-year-old Shabron Robinson of Chicago.

The Chicago Fire Department said Friday that its investigators have “determined the source of the explosion to be the ignition of natural gas.”

The cause of the ignition remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said its Mobile Rescue Team rescued 46 cats and kittens from...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescues 46 sick cats, kittens from northern Iowa home
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Police say Esteban Valdivia-Nunez, left, and Cynthia Estrada, right, were booked into the...
2 suspects in custody after pursuit in northwest Iowa
From left to right: Former Lake City Police Officers Anthony Snyder, Aaron Alspach, and Lake...
Lake City, IA administrator, former officers charged with felonies
Police: Social media threat leads to lockouts and several Sioux City public schools

Latest News

FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Amended autopsy: Black man died due to sedative, restraint
Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.
Jupiter will be closest to Earth on Monday
The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
Approaching storm may delay launch try for NASA moon rocket
FILE - Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," tour, Friday, July 15,...
Elton John playing White House lawn as part of farewell tour