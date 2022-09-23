Morning showers & mostly cloudy for the first full day of fall

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Fall, y’all!! We are seeing temperatures this morning that feel like fall as they are in the 50s all across the region with our wind out of the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour. We are also dealing with some showers in southeast Siouxland near Denison and Ida Grove this morning while we have more showers forming off to the west in Holt County.

We have morning showers moving through Siouxland, but today, our highs will only climb into the upper 60s and some 70s across the region. As the clouds move off to the west of I-29, we will see warmer temperatures into the 70s as the 70s as the clouds move off to the east. Because of this, eastern Siouxland will stay cooler with more clouds sticking around. Our winds will be breezy as they come out of the south at 15 to 30 miles per hour.

Tonight, the rain and clouds move out of the region. So, tonight our temperatures will dip into the low 50s and upper 40s as our wind continues to be breezy coming out of the south at 10 to 20 miles per hour. If you are heading to football games tonight, you might want to take a jacket since it will be cooler and windier across the region.

The first weekend of fall is looking nice. Temperatures will be in the 70s with plenty of sunshine but a breezy weekend ahead with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.



