Rain moving out of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Fall, y’all!! We saw temperatures this morning that felt like fall as they were in the 50s all across the region with our wind out of the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour. The showers we saw this morning have moved through Siouxland and are now leaving the region.

Clouds are sticking around, giving us overcast skies until later this evening as they start to move off towards the east. Temperatures are still in the 50s across the region as clouds limit the sun’s helping us warm up, making it a cool fall day. It is breezy outside, with our wind out of the south, up to 20 miles per hour.

For the rest of today, our highs will only climb into the upper 50s, 60s, and some 70s across the region. As the clouds move off to the east of I-29, we will see warmer temperatures into the 70s off to the west as the clouds move out. Because of this, eastern Siouxland will stay cooler with more clouds sticking around, and we will see warmer temperatures in western Siouxland. Our winds will be breezy as they come out of the south at 15 to 30 miles per hour.

Tonight, the rain and clouds move out of the region. So, tonight our temperatures will dip into the low 50s and upper 40s as our wind continues to be breezy coming out of the south at 10 to 20 miles per hour. If you are heading to football games tonight, you might want to take a jacket since it will be cooler and windier across the region.

The first weekend of fall is looking nice. Temperatures will be in the 70s with plenty of sunshine but a breezy weekend ahead with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

