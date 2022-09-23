Sioux City man sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for firearms possession

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A convicted Sioux City felon has been sentenced to time in federal prison after firing a stolen gun into the air over Sioux City while consuming alcohol and marijuana.

According to a news release provided by the United States Attorney’s Office, David Thompson, 46, received his 42-month sentence after pleading guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Evidence, in this case, showed that on Dec. 31, 2021, Thompson was drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana, and was upset. During an argument, Thompson went outside to the front yard of the residence and fired a pistol into the sky 11 times while in a crowded urban area. Family members, including five juveniles, were present inside the residence. Thompson admitted the firearm was his, that he was a felon, and that he was using controlled substances, mainly marijuana.

Thompson was previously convicted of furnishing a controlled substance to an inmate; forgery; and domestic abuse assault, in Woodbury County. Each of these convictions prohibited Thompson from possessing a gun. Additionally, Thompson had been convicted of a domestic abuse misdemeanor and admitted to being an illegal user of drugs. These also prohibited Thompson from possessing a gun.

In addition to his prison sentence, Thompson must serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. Thompson is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.

