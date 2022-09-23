Lockouts lifted at Sioux City public schools

By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The three public school lockouts issued Friday morning in Sioux City have been lifted.

According to a message sent to parents, the lockouts at West High School, West Middle School and Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School are lifted as of 9:05 a.m. The message says police have investigated the matter and determined there is no longer a credible threat.

Earlier this morning, a student at West High School notified the school administration and the Sioux City Police Department of a veiled threat that was posted on social media. Out of an abundance of caution, the school district implemented security measures. We are working closely with them to ensure the safety of students and to fully investigate this matter.

Official statement from Sioux City Police Department

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Three Sioux City public schools, including West High School, have been put on lockout status after a social media threat Friday, Sept. 23.

According to the Sioux City Community School District, West High, West Middle School and Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary were put on lockout Friday morning. A lockout means no one can enter or exit the school building. Sioux City Police are investigating the threat.

According to the district, all students and staff are safe. Updates will be communicated as soon as possible.

