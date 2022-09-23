A windy weekend followed by a quiet week ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw a few showers this morning across Siouxland, but have stayed fairly dry for most of the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies overhead.

We will briefly clear off for the later portions of this evening, but after midnight, some patchy fog will reduce visibility.

Our weekend will kick off with clearing skies from west to east on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. It will be a bit breezy with winds blowing out of the west northwest at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunday will be another windy day with winds blowing out of the northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. It will be a bit cooler on Sunday with highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday night, things will cool down nicely with lows in the lower 40s and the wind will settle a bit as well.

Our workweek starts fairly quiet. Monday will be a day filled with plenty of sunshine and highs around 70.

Sunny skies will follow us into Tuesday with slightly cooler temperatures in the mid 60s.

How long are these quiet conditions going to stick around?

