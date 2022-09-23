Woman who called police on Black birdwatcher loses lawsuit against former employer

Amy Cooper, who appeared in a viral video calling the cops on a Black birdwatcher, sued her...
Amy Cooper, who appeared in a viral video calling the cops on a Black birdwatcher, sued her employer after the firm fired her.(Source: WPIX/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A white woman who called 911 on a Black birdwatcher has lost her discrimination case.

Investment firm Franklin Templeton fired Amy Cooper after video of the incident went viral. It tweeted that it would not tolerate racism.

The video showed Cooper walking her dog in New York’s Central Park in 2020.

The man asked her to follow a rule about leashing the animal, and she told police he was threatening her.

She sued her former employer over her termination, but a judge has ruled her dismissal was legal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said its Mobile Rescue Team rescued 46 cats and kittens from...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescues 46 sick cats, kittens from northern Iowa home
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Police say Esteban Valdivia-Nunez, left, and Cynthia Estrada, right, were booked into the...
2 suspects in custody after pursuit in northwest Iowa
From left to right: Former Lake City Police Officers Anthony Snyder, Aaron Alspach, and Lake...
Lake City, IA administrator, former officers charged with felonies
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

Morning showers & mostly cloudy for the first day of fall
Morning showers & mostly cloudy for the first day of fall
The Los Angeles Unified School District will provide all its schools with a medication that can...
Los Angeles schools to carry opioid overdose antidote
FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Ukraine: 436 bodies exhumed from mass site; 30 show torture
Fans in Boston react to the suspension of Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. (WCVB)
Fans react to suspension of Boston Celtics head coach
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, Hilary Mantel, winner of the Man Booker Prize...
British author of ‘Wolf Hall’ saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70