10th annual Oktoberfest held in Norfolk

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Oktoberfest celebrations date back to 1810, and the fun sill continues to this day.

Northeast Nebraska residents have been able to celebrate Friday and throughout the day today.

This year is the 10th annual Oktoberfest in Norfolk.

The yearly event has become a cornerstone of the community according to Austen Hagood, President and CEO of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce.

Initially the community would gather to celebrate German heritage, and while that’s still the case, residents come in waves to be involved in the community event.

“And at one time celebrate the German heritage, but as you can see now it’s just everybody in Norfolk. So we got all types of food, drinks, and really anyting you could possibly want to do until really 1 a.m. tonight,” said Hagood.

While the event allows no minors after 10 p.m. family friendly activities happened throughout the day.

For kids they will be able to enjoy a kids cornhole tournament and big wheel races.

Husker volleyball will be featured on the big screen as well as the steinholding competition.

Every member of the community is encouraged to come out and enjoy the festivities.

“I mean this is just the most supportive community anybody could hope to live in. It’s been fantastic, I always meet at least 300 new people, every year we do this, and I mean last night was huge. It was one of our biggest Friday nights we’ve ever had in the 10 years we’ve been doing it, and tonight I thinks it’s going to be even bigger but it’s really shoulder to shoulder from gate to gate, it’s incredible,” said Hagood.

Hagood also says his favorite part is the food. The German inspired dishes he enjoys throughout the 2 days is one of the ways he celebrates Oktoberfest.

