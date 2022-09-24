Armored truck driver shoots, kills alleged robber in shootout, authorities say

Authorities in California say 1 person died in an attempted robbery of a Brinks truck. (Source: KGO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (CNN) - California authorities are investigating an attempted robbery of an armored vehicle that left a person dead.

On Friday, an Oakland city official said a driver of a Brinks truck killed the alleged robber during the heist.

Authorities said two others, a guard and a bystander, were also injured in the incident that turned into a shootout.

According to officials, their investigation remains ongoing, along with finding others who were also involved in the crime.

