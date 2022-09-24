Gehlen Catholic hosts their 3rd annual Jaywalkathon

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Gehlen Catholic held its 3rd annual Jaywalkathon this afternoon.

The walk is used to raise funds for the school, while bringing the community together.

Students take part in activities and win prizes, based on the money they raise.

The three-week long fundraiser is an exciting time for the student body and community.

“I really think it energizes us, we use the phrase the Gehlen family quite frequently, and in the time that I’ve been here I’ve seen that happen over and over again, so it really just helps energize us. It’s great timing because you know you have a lot of energy coming into the school year,” said Pete Haefs, 7-12 Principal at Gehlen.

The Jaywalkathon started with a movement in the Diocese to raise funds, while bringing the community closer.

The Principal says this is his first Jaywalkathon and he can’t wait for next year.

