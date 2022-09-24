New Iowa District Court Judge sworn in

By KTIV Staff and Nick Reis
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a packed courtroom at the Woodbury County Courthouse on Friday for the swearing in of a new District Court Judge.

In July, Governor Kim Reynolds appointed Robert Tiefenthaler to replace Judge Jeffrey Poulson, who retired.

Tiefenthaler is originally from Breda, Iowa, and has been a longtime attorney in Sioux City.

He got emotional at today’s swearing in when talking about his parents, and how they’ve played an important role in his success.

“My parents are how I grew up,” said Tiefenthaler. “They are who I am. And the example that they set for me growing up, and the love that they’ve had for me growing up, I just try to give some of that back to them.”

Judge Tiefenthaler will oversee cases in Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury counties.

