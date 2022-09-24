Sports Fource Extra Week 5

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Week five of high school football brings everything from big hits, big plays, and big games all around Siouxland as we hit the halfway point in the season.

Final scores:

SC East 28 Ankeny Centennial 31 F

Logan View-SS 7 Archbishop Bergan 37 F

MVAO/COU 12 Underwood 68 F

Vermillion 28 Custer 0 F

South Sioux City 63 Millard West 0 F

Yankton 28 Tea Area 38 F

Estherville-LC 7 Southeast Valley 0 F

Norfolk 0 Omaha Westside 48 F

Viborg-Hurley 50 Chester Area 0 F

East Sac County 0 Treynor 55 F

Stanton 83 Lyons-Decatur NE 16 F

Irene-Wakonda 22 Howard 56 F

Pocahontas Area 8 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 17 F

O’Neill 7 Valentine 6 F

Gehlen Catholic 48 Akron-Westfield 26 F

Carroll 35 BH/RV 0 F

Harris-Lake Park 38 Bishop Garrigan 14 F

MOC-FV 6 Bishop Heelan 7 F

Central Lyon/GLR 43 Cherokee 8 F

Madison 7 Dakota Valley 14 F

Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 Emmetsburg 42 F

Flandreau 7 EP-Jefferson 61 F

Alcester-Hudson 46 Gayville-Volin 0 F

River Valley 14 Glidden-Ralston 46 F

Pender 68 Guardian Angels CC 22 F

Alta-Aurelia 16 H-M-S 51 F

Oakland-Craig 21 Hartington CC 19 F

Tri-Center 44 IKM-Manning 0 F

South O’Brien 28 MMC/RU 7 F

Kingsley-Pierson 28 Newell-Fonda 48 4

O’Neill St. Mary’s 54 Niobrara-Verdigre 0 F

Spirit Lake 28 OABCIG 13 F

FD St. Edmond 0 Remsen St. Marys 63 F

Sioux Central 15 Ridge View 29 F

Ames 57 SC North 28 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 28 Sioux Center 6 F

Le Mars 49 Storm Lake 10 F

Hartington-NC 36 Wakefield 32 F

Pierce 58 Wayne 6 F

GT/RA 38 West Bend-Mallard 24 F

Sheldon 3 West Lyon 29 F

Boone Central 42 West Pt-Beemer 0 F

West Sioux 49 Western Christian 22 F

Hinton 32 Westwood 6 F

Tiospa Zina 6 Winnebago 60 F

Humphrey St. Francis 56 Winside 6 F

Lawton-Bronson 0 Woodbury Central 42 F

Creighton 16 Wynot 45 F

