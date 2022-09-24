Sports Fource Extra Week 5
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Week five of high school football brings everything from big hits, big plays, and big games all around Siouxland as we hit the halfway point in the season.
Final scores:
SC East 28 Ankeny Centennial 31 F
Logan View-SS 7 Archbishop Bergan 37 F
MVAO/COU 12 Underwood 68 F
Vermillion 28 Custer 0 F
South Sioux City 63 Millard West 0 F
Yankton 28 Tea Area 38 F
Estherville-LC 7 Southeast Valley 0 F
Norfolk 0 Omaha Westside 48 F
Viborg-Hurley 50 Chester Area 0 F
East Sac County 0 Treynor 55 F
Stanton 83 Lyons-Decatur NE 16 F
Irene-Wakonda 22 Howard 56 F
Pocahontas Area 8 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 17 F
O’Neill 7 Valentine 6 F
Gehlen Catholic 48 Akron-Westfield 26 F
Carroll 35 BH/RV 0 F
Harris-Lake Park 38 Bishop Garrigan 14 F
MOC-FV 6 Bishop Heelan 7 F
Central Lyon/GLR 43 Cherokee 8 F
Madison 7 Dakota Valley 14 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 Emmetsburg 42 F
Flandreau 7 EP-Jefferson 61 F
Alcester-Hudson 46 Gayville-Volin 0 F
River Valley 14 Glidden-Ralston 46 F
Pender 68 Guardian Angels CC 22 F
Alta-Aurelia 16 H-M-S 51 F
Oakland-Craig 21 Hartington CC 19 F
Tri-Center 44 IKM-Manning 0 F
South O’Brien 28 MMC/RU 7 F
Kingsley-Pierson 28 Newell-Fonda 48 4
O’Neill St. Mary’s 54 Niobrara-Verdigre 0 F
Spirit Lake 28 OABCIG 13 F
FD St. Edmond 0 Remsen St. Marys 63 F
Sioux Central 15 Ridge View 29 F
Ames 57 SC North 28 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 28 Sioux Center 6 F
Le Mars 49 Storm Lake 10 F
Hartington-NC 36 Wakefield 32 F
Pierce 58 Wayne 6 F
GT/RA 38 West Bend-Mallard 24 F
Sheldon 3 West Lyon 29 F
Boone Central 42 West Pt-Beemer 0 F
West Sioux 49 Western Christian 22 F
Hinton 32 Westwood 6 F
Tiospa Zina 6 Winnebago 60 F
Humphrey St. Francis 56 Winside 6 F
Lawton-Bronson 0 Woodbury Central 42 F
Creighton 16 Wynot 45 F
