Camp High Hopes celebrates their 10th birthday

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A camp for fun, safe, and adaptive recreational experiences is celebrating a milestone.

Camp High Hopes, in Sioux City, does a lot for people of all ages and abilities whether they have special needs or a chronic illness.

The camp opened in the Fall of 2012 and today they gathered to celebrate 10 years of helping others.

Looking ahead at the next ten years Camp officials say they’re excited for what’s to come.

