Knoepfler car show brings in hundreds of car enthusiasts

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A group of volunteers who share the same love for cars come together every year to host a car show.

The Knoepfler Car show has been goin on for a number of years.

Throughout the shows history it has grown tremendously and in number of participants and spectators.

The family friendly event has various activities that truly make it community friendly.

“We try to keep the kids involved too, to get their interest up. They got big wheel races over their they got bounce house. everyone looks foward to this weekend to spend it with us thank goodness we got great weather again,” said Tom Murphy, a car show volunteer.

Other car enthusiasts traveled quite a ways to come check out the show.

Several hundred people are expected to be at the show.

“There’s a lot of car clubs that love to come this way, and a lot of the out of towners they love this show and they come every single year. We give out some dash plaques to the first hundred cars, which go out really quick, because obviously we have several hundred cars,” said Murphy.

The car show this afternoon wrapped up 2 days of events hosted by Knoepfler Chevrolet.

