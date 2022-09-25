Knoepfler car show brings in hundreds of car enthusiasts

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A group of volunteers who share the same love for cars come together every year to host a car show.

The Knoepfler Car show has been goin on for a number of years.

Throughout the shows history it has grown tremendously and in number of participants and spectators.

The family friendly event has various activities that truly make it community friendly.

“We try to keep the kids involved too, to get their interest up. They got big wheel races over their they got bounce house. everyone looks foward to this weekend to spend it with us thank goodness we got great weather again,” said Tom Murphy, a car show volunteer.

Other car enthusiasts traveled quite a ways to come check out the show.

Several hundred people are expected to be at the show.

“There’s a lot of car clubs that love to come this way, and a lot of the out of towners they love this show and they come every single year. We give out some dash plaques to the first hundred cars, which go out really quick, because obviously we have several hundred cars,” said Murphy.

The car show this afternoon wrapped up 2 days of events hosted by Knoepfler Chevrolet.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SBL quarterback Tyler Smith takes the ball himself for a big gain up to the 5 yard line in...
Sports Fource Extra Week 5
Zack Smith, 21, Bronson, has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison on...
Bronson, IA man to serve more than a decade in prison for kidnapping
Police: Social media threat leads to lockouts and several Sioux City public schools
The Graham Airpark Development recently closed a land sale around 95 acres with the North Sioux...
North Sioux City, SD land sale inches Graham Airpark Development closer to reality
Right now, 235th Street in rural Woodbury County ends in a T-intersection with Port Landing...
Department of Transportation approves $25 million interchange south of Sioux City

Latest News

Knoepfler Car Show held in Sioux City
Camp High Hopes 10th birthday
Moville, police locate missing man
Update: Police in Moville, Iowa locate missing man
Camp High Hopes in Sioux City celebrated their 10th birthday
Camp High Hopes celebrates their 10th birthday