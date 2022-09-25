Norfolk Farmers Market enjoying a busy year

NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) - With the Lions’ Club Parade and Oktoberfest taking place in Norfolk on Saturday, it was also a busy day at the Farmers Market.

Each Saturday morning throughout the summer, local vendors gather at River Point Square and plenty of people come out to buy their products.

Farmers Market Co-Manager Sandy Dieckman says this has been a particularly successful summer, and they appreciate the community’s continued support. She added that shopping at the Farmers Market is beneficial for both the vendors, and the customers.

“It’s a place for us to get together and to sell our product,” said Dieckman. “And for the community it’s because they can get a quality product, and they don’t have to pay a lot of the high shipping costs and stuff that they have to do when they take it to the grocery store. And we have a lot of vegetable growers that sell a lot of good stuff here.”

The Market will continue to be open on Saturdays through the end of October, and Tuesdays and Thursdays through September. After that, veggie lovers will need to wait until the 3rd weekend of May for their freshly-grown produce.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.