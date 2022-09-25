Northwestern scores five unanswered touchdowns, Dordt battles to overtime, and Briar Cliff hosts homecoming for a packed GPAC day

By Amber Salas
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another packed Saturday of GPAC action with several Siouxland teams going at it on the gridiron.

The 4th ranked Northwestern Red Raiders return home to host Concordia University. Senior Quarterback Blake Fryar looking to lead the raiders to another win after his career high 5 touchdown passes last week. It would be a tough start for the Red Raiders with four turnovers in the first half, but never count Northwestern out. They would go on to score five unanswered touchdowns in the second half to walk away with the win 34-10.

In Sioux Center, the Dordt Defenders hosted the Doane Tigers. Fulton Gunderson nailed a 35 yard field goal to put the Defenders ahead 10-7 in the second half. But the Tigers would score a field goal to tie it up at 10 at the end of the fourth quarter to send this one to overtime. Doane’s Kelen Meyer made a 38 yard field goal to win in overtime 13-10.

Right here in Sioux City, the Briar Cliff Chargers hosted Mount Marty for their homecoming game. Luke Davies threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns, but Mount Marty ran away with a 41-19 win, their first ever GPAC win.

