Seasonably Warm and Still Breezy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures will start off Monday morning nice and cool in the low to middle 40s. So a light coat will be needed at the bus stop. You can shed the coat before lunch time as highs in the afternoon will reach the low to middle 70s with breezy winds. It will not be as breezy Monday as it was on Sunday. Same temperature set up for Tuesday, then slightly cooler by Wednesday with highs near 70. We’ll see breezy conditions develop Thursday and Friday (more red flag warnings?) with the winds bring in more summer time heat. Next weekend looks to nice too.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.