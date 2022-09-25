Wake Up and Go

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In the weather world it will remain mainly dry over the weekend and into much of next week. The temperature roller coaster is on the way with highs in the middle to upper 70s with breezy winds for Sunday. Temps cool back to fall like by Tuesday and Wed into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be flirting in the upper 30s to near 40. Back to summer heat for Friday and Saturday.

