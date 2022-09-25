WarHorse Casino opens to the public

Patrons enter WarHorse Casino for the first time on Saturday.
Patrons enter WarHorse Casino for the first time on Saturday.(Kierstin Foote)
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a historic and long-anticipated day for Nebraskans. WarHorse Casino opened their doors in southwest Lincoln.

Guests anticipating the grand opening of the casino were up early Saturday morning to check out the new building, hoping for a stroke of luck. It’s the first non-native casino in the state to open after the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize it’s license to operate.

Nearly two years ago Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approved the ballot initiative paving the way for what became reality on Saturday.

Saturday’s event brought out people from not only Lincoln but also other parts of the state to take in the casino. They said they’re excited for what will come of the casino and the future of gambling and horse racing in Nebraska.

People from all over came to take in the opening. The line of people waiting even stretched into the parking lot.

“I’ve been out in the parking lot since about a quarter ‘til 9:00 and in line since about 9:00,” Kortney Williams said.

“Well today’s my birthday and I decided that this would be something cool to do obviously its the first one here so its kind of a monumental thing,” Janel Stutzman said.

It has been a long time coming for developers who pushed for the casino to be opened.

“It’s a big day, we’ve been working on this for years and to finally just be able to open the door, we were going to open at 10 a.m. and at 9:45 a.m. I was pushing them to open the door a little earlier,” said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc. “It’s a modest start, but were gonna build a big facility around it , but it’s just a taste of what’s to come.”

That modest start has Linconites and Nebraskans ready for something new things to come in Lincoln.

“Super exciting, I think it’ll be a good time just to have something different to do,” Janel Stutzman said.

The Casino isn’t totally finished. Expansion plans, slated to be complete next September, show more slot machines, tables, a steak house and even a hotel with parking will all be coming to WarHorse Casino.

Developers estimate the casino could have upwards of $5 million in revenue in the first year and also is looking to open casinos in Omaha and South Sioux City.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SBL quarterback Tyler Smith takes the ball himself for a big gain up to the 5 yard line in...
Sports Fource Extra Week 5
Zack Smith, 21, Bronson, has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison on...
Bronson, IA man to serve more than a decade in prison for kidnapping
Police: Social media threat leads to lockouts and several Sioux City public schools
The Graham Airpark Development recently closed a land sale around 95 acres with the North Sioux...
North Sioux City, SD land sale inches Graham Airpark Development closer to reality
Right now, 235th Street in rural Woodbury County ends in a T-intersection with Port Landing...
Department of Transportation approves $25 million interchange south of Sioux City

Latest News

George Naylor talks about the organic crops he grows on his farm, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, near...
More consumers buying organic, but US farmers still wary
Vendors pack up their produce at the Norfolk Farmers Market.
Norfolk Farmers Market enjoying a busy year
Northwestern scores five unanswered touchdowns, Dordt battles to overtime, and Briar Cliff hosts homecoming in GPAC matchups
Another warm day ahead