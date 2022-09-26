Around Siouxland: Babes Unite Fall Into Fashion Show

By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRONSON, Iowa (KTIV) - Siouxland boutiques will be holding a fashion show in mid-October.

On Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, the Babes Unite Fall Into Fashion Show will be taking place at Lofted View in Bronson, Iowa. Boutiques will feature the latest trends for fall 2022 while also providing food, live music and wine tasting.

You can learn more about the event and learn how to get tickets here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moville, police locate missing man
Update: Police in Moville, Iowa locate missing man
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies
Firefighters fight the house fire in Dow City.
Man accused of setting house on fire convicted of attempted murder and arson
Dashcam video shows a little girl on a scooter ride just ahead of her father in the crosswalk...
CLOSE CALL: Young girl in crosswalk nearly hit by car

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Siouxland Big Give
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Big Give
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Rotary Club District Conference
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Rotary Club District Conference
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Freedom Park Ball
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Freedom Park Ball
Around Siouxland: Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair
Around Siouxland: Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair