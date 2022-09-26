Around Siouxland: Babes Unite Fall Into Fashion Show

BRONSON, Iowa (KTIV) - Siouxland boutiques will be holding a fashion show in mid-October.

On Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, the Babes Unite Fall Into Fashion Show will be taking place at Lofted View in Bronson, Iowa. Boutiques will feature the latest trends for fall 2022 while also providing food, live music and wine tasting.

You can learn more about the event and learn how to get tickets here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.