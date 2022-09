SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 5th Annual Siouxland Big Give is just a week away.

On Oct. 4, the 24-hour day of giving known as the Siouxland Big Give will begin. The annual works to encourage community members to donate to local charities.

Anyone can donate online here, with all funds going directly to the nonprofit of the person’s choosing.

