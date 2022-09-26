Coaches Corner: Wayne State’s Logan Masters speaks on Wildcats’ undefeated start to the season

By Amber Salas
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - It’s impressive for a team to be undefeated, but it’s even more impressive to continue to stay undefeated.

The Wayne State Wildcats football team is 4-0 for the first time since 1993 after their 48-21 win over Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday. The Wildcats are lead by first year head coach Logan Masters, who was a standout wide receiver for the Wildcats himself from 2006-2009.

Coach Masters joined KTIV’s Amber Salas on this week’s coaches corner to discuss what makes this current team work so well together, how they do things the ‘Wildcat Way,’ how they refocus each week, and what it means to him to be the head coach of the team he once played for.

