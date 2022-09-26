Pet killed in Sioux City house fire; building red-tagged

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A fire Monday afternoon had multiple crews going to the west side of Sioux City to respond to the situation.

The fire was called in a little after 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 1st Street. According to the Assistant Chief, Frank Fulton, the people who lived in the home were not harmed, and two dogs were saved. But officials say a pet bird was killed as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. The fire damage was enough to have the building red-tagged.

