Frost possible for parts of Siouxland Wednesday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City dipped to a low of 39 degrees Monday morning which is the first time a low has fallen into the 30s since May 22.

By the afternoon, mild conditions took over with most of our highs in the 70s.

Tonight won’t be quite as cool but certainly below average still with lows in the low 40s as our skies clear out.

We could see a few thin clouds around during the day on Tuesday and it will become another very nice afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday morning may end up being our coldest of mornings with lows heading into the upper 30s although we could be colder in northern Siouxland and some frost is going to be possible.

Wednesday will be a little cooler in the afternoon as well with highs in the mid to upper 60s expected.

We’ll see a bit of warming through the rest of the workweek with highs in the low 70s on Thursday and the upper 70s on Friday with a few clouds by later in the week.

