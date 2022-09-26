Late goal from Keyera Harmon leads Mustangs soccer team to win over Viterbo

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a windy afternoon at Elwood Olsen Stadium for NAIA college soccer, but the wind would not hold back the Morningside Mustangs as they hosted Viterbo University.

In the second half with traffic at the net, the V-Hawks Grace Breuchel gets her foot on the loose ball to score and tie the game up at one.

Viterbo would keep knocking to try to get the go ahead goal but Morningside’s keeper Megan Messersmith would dive in for the save not once by twice as she holds onto the ball after a big save.

The Mustangs would keep applying pressure themselves as they send it to Merel Kooij who hits the nice kick, but the ball is stopped with a diving save from Viterbo’s keeper Molly Ripley.

With under 12 minutes to go in the second half, Morningside’s Keyera Harmon finds the ball and boots one to find the back of the net for the game winning goal.

The Mustangs would hold on for the win 2-1.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.