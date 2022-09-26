Man accused of setting house on fire convicted of attempted murder and arson

Caption
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOW CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - An Iowa man has been found guilty on multiple counts, including attempted murder, after lighting a house on fire in Crawford County.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Matthew Oney of Charter Oak was found guilty of first-degree arson, four counts of assault, criminal mischief and attempted murder. He was also found guilty of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.

Documents state that on March 27, 2022, Oney went to a house in Dow City and intentionally lit it on fire, fully knowing it may result in someone’s death. At the time of the fire, authorities say five people were inside the house. Prosecutors used phone records to prove that Oney was in the area of the fire when it happened.

Oney’s sentencing will be done at a later time. His attempted murder and arson charges each carry up to 25 years in prison.

Matthew Oney
Matthew Oney(Crawford County Jail)

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moville, police locate missing man
Update: Police in Moville, Iowa locate missing man
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying.
Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation, supply chain pressures intensifying for brewers
Patrons enter WarHorse Casino for the first time on Saturday.
WarHorse Casino opens to the public

Latest News

Pierson, IA man sentenced to federal prison for meth conspiracy in Cherokee County
The Dow City house before the fire
Dow City, IA fire photos
No open burning in Yankton County, SD
Dog Walk Forecast: Lucy
Dog Walk Forecast: Lucy