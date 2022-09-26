No open burning in Yankton County, SD

YANKTON CO., SD (KTIV) - Yankton County Emergency Management announced on Saturday, Sept. 24 it had issued no open burning until further notice due to drought like conditions.

According to the county’s emergency management Facebook account, most of Yankton County had been placed into a D4 drought condition. It further stated the burn ban would be in place until significant moisture is received.

Yankton County Emergency Management officials state Open Fire does not include fires contained within liquid-fired or gas-fueled stoves, fireplaces within buildings, charcoal grill fires at privates residences, permanent fire pits or fire grates located on picnic grounds, charcoal and liquid fuel grills, outdoor fireplaces, and campgrounds.

