No open burning in Yankton County, SD

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON CO., SD (KTIV) - Yankton County Emergency Management announced on Saturday, Sept. 24 it had issued no open burning until further notice due to drought like conditions.

According to the county’s emergency management Facebook account, most of Yankton County had been placed into a D4 drought condition. It further stated the burn ban would be in place until significant moisture is received.

Yankton County Emergency Management officials state Open Fire does not include fires contained within liquid-fired or gas-fueled stoves, fireplaces within buildings, charcoal grill fires at privates residences, permanent fire pits or fire grates located on picnic grounds, charcoal and liquid fuel grills, outdoor fireplaces, and campgrounds.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moville, police locate missing man
Update: Police in Moville, Iowa locate missing man
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying.
Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation, supply chain pressures intensifying for brewers
Patrons enter WarHorse Casino for the first time on Saturday.
WarHorse Casino opens to the public

Latest News

Pierson, IA man sentenced to federal prison for meth conspiracy in Cherokee County
Firefighters fight the house fire in Dow City.
Man accused of setting house on fire convicted of attempted murder and arson
The Dow City house before the fire
Dow City, IA fire photos
Dog Walk Forecast: Lucy
Dog Walk Forecast: Lucy