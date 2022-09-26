Pierson, IA man sentenced to federal prison for meth conspiracy in Cherokee County

PIERSON, Iowa (KTIV) - An Iowa man has been sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to distribute more than 11 pounds of meth in the Cherokee County area.

Zackary Smith of Pierson, 35, was sentenced in Sioux City federal court on Sept. 23 after pleading guilty on April 8 to conspiracy to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute meth.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office news release, it was between August 2018 and April 2019, when Smith and others conspired to distribute meth. In April 2019, law enforcement executed a search of a rural Cherokee County residence and seized about 1.5 pounds of pure meth at locations throughout the property. During that search, Smith was found flushing meth down a toilet before officers could seize it.

Smith further admitted to traveling with other co-conspirators to Omaha, Neb., to obtain meth to distribute in northwest Iowa. He was sentenced to over 11 years of prison time and 5 years of supervised release following his release.

Smith remains in the custody of the United States Marshal Service until he can be transported to federal prison.

