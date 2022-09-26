Pleasant, but dry conditions in the region

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Monday, Siouxland! We saw some cool temperatures across the region this morning. Now we have warmed up a bit and currently we are sitting in the 60s and low 70s across the region as wind continues out of the north northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

For the rest of today, our highs will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s across the region, and we will see breezy winds as they continue out of the northwest at 10 to 25 miles per hour. It will allow some higher clouds to pass through Siouxland, so for the most part, it will be mostly sunny skies across the region.

Tonight, it will be another cool and chilly night across Siouxland as our lows fall into the 40s across the region. Our winds do calm down as they continue out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour, allowing some clouds to pass through, so mostly cloudy conditions for tonight.

Tuesday will be another day like today, with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies and highs into the upper 60s and low 70s as our wind changes and starts to come out of the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

With the cooler temperatures we could possibly see some frost in the some of our counties east of I-29 for Tuesday morning, but the highest chance will be Wednesday morning.

The rest of the week is looking pretty dry with fall temperatures. We do start to warm up a bit later this week as we will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s across the region, and this weekend we could see a chance to see some rain. Right now, it is too far out to give more details.



