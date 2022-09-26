Police looking for suspect after teen stabbed and sent to Sioux City hospital

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City are looking for a suspect after a teen received a severe neck injury in a reported stabbing.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, the incident happened at about 6:20 p.m. on Sept. 24 in the 1300 block of Jackson Street.

When officers got to Jackson Street they found a 17-year-old who had a severe laceration to his neck. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for the life-threatening injury.

Witnesses told police the 17-year-old and a friend of his were in front of a residence in the 1300 block of Jackson Street when a person came up to them. Police say the 17-year-old and the friend didn’t know this person, but when this unidentified man approached the duo, he started a confrontation. And once the confrontation became physical, the man reportedly took out a knife and stabbed the 17-year-old.

At this time, police do not know why the man started a fight with the two teens.

Police say the suspect fled the area and has not been located or identified.

Authorities are looking for a white male in his late 20s or early 30s. He is believed to be 5′ 5″ with a slight build weighing about 120 pounds and has light brown or dirty blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a flat-billed baseball hat, baggy khaki shorts and a jersey-style t-shirt that was light blue with sleeves that were a different color and that either buttoned or zipped up in the front.

Anyone with information who this subject is or video footage of the area that may help identify the man is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at (712) 279-6440.

