Sioux City man arrested after allegedly cutting another man during robbery

Hamilton Veliz-Cantor
Hamilton Veliz-Cantor(Sioux City Police Department)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man has been charged on three counts following an attempted robbery on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Hamilton Veliz-Cantor, 24, has been arrested and charged with going armed with intent, first-degree robbery, and willful injury, following the Sunday afternoon incident.

According to a Sioux City Police Department news release, it was at 1:56 p.m. when officers responded to 7th and Court Street for a man bleeding. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a severe but non-life threatening laceration to his head.

The investigation determined the victim had gone to a residence in the 1100 block of 7th Street to speak with a resident. When the victim left the home, Veliz-Cantor who had been staying at the residence, began to follow him.

Veliz-Cantor, who was armed with a kitchen knife, allegedly confronted the victim, demanded money, and cut the victim with the knife after the victim said he did not have any money.

Officers located Veliz-Cantor and took him into custody. Sioux City Police are working with the Department of Homeland Security as Veliz-Cantor had previously been deported and illegally returned to the country.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

