Sioux City man who photographed sexual abuse of minor pleads guilty

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man who photographed his sexual abuse of a minor will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison.

According to a news release issued by the United States Attorney’s Office, Kenneth Miller, 29, was convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor. Miller entered a guilty plea on Sept. 22, in Sioux City federal court.

In a plea agreement, Miller admitted he sexually abused a seven-year-old child in their bedroom. A search of Miller’s email address revealed six photographs of the minor, taken by the defendant, while he was sexually abusing the child.

The defendant had previously been convicted of criminal attempt-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct in Nebraska.

Miller remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Miller could face up to a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and 5 years up to life of supervised release following imprisonment.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

