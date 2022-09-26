Sports Fource Extra Rewind Week 5

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is already the halfway point of the high school football season as teams wrap up week five of action on the gridiron.

Each week, teams continue to show off deep passes, touchdowns, game-changing interceptions, and more.

Starting off the Sports Fource Rewind right here in Sioux City, Sioux City North’s Demarco Young spins his way through defenders to take it 22 yards before being stopped right before the goal line.

How about Dakota Valley with a deep throw to Randy Rosenquist who gets the grab on the leaping catch inside the 30.

To the Dakota Dome, Hayden Christopherson drops back and fires to Connor Larson who’s got nothing but green grass in front of him as he takes it all the way in for the touchdown in the Tanagers shutout win.

Now to South Dakota, Flandreau looking to go long on the first play of their drive but this pass is tipped and then picked off by EPJ’S Ashton Fairbanks to help hte Huskies stay undefeated.

Up to Hull, Western Christian’s Kaden VanRegenmorter drops back, looks around, fires down field to Chandler Pollema who gets a big catch and holds on through the traffic for a Wolfpack first down.

The Le Mars Bulldogs hand off to Connor Jalas breaks through and is off to the races going 42 yard rushing touchdown, even throws out the stiff arm as he makes his way into the end zone.

Out to Remsen, Alex Schroeder gets his hands on the rock , cuts through the middle to find an open lane up right and he turns on the jets for the score as Remsen St. Mary’s wins 63 to 0.

Finishing it off, Homer’s Austin Baker was going to his man all night. He finds Avery Overfelt who’s running all over the field as takes it in for one of his many touchdowns of the night.

