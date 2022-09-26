Starting the work week with cool temperatures

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland! We are seeing cool temperatures across the region. We are currently seeing temperatures in the 40s and upper 30s across Siouxland as our wind comes out of the west at 5 to 10 miles per hour with clear skies. A nice fall morning to start the work week.

For today, our highs will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s across the region, and we will see breezy winds as they come out of the northwest at 10 to 25 miles per hour. It will allow some higher clouds to pass through Siouxland, so for the most part, it will be mostly sunny skies across the region.

Tonight, it will be another cool and chilly night across Siouxland as our lows fall into the 40s across the region. Our winds do calm down as they continue out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour, allowing some clouds to pass through, so mostly cloudy conditions for tonight.

Tuesday will be another day like today, with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies and highs into the upper 60s and low 70s as our wind changes and starts to come out of the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The rest of the week is looking pretty dry with fall temperatures. We do start to warm up a bit later this week as we will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s across the region, and this weekend we could see a chance to see some rain. Right now, it is too far out to give more details.

I’ll have more details on News 4 Today in my full forecast.

