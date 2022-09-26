State report found MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center failed to follow COVID-19 vaccine rules

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A report from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA) found MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center failed to follow COVID-19 rules by failing to properly keep a record of which employees were vaccinated and those which had exemptions.

According to the report, MercyOne was supposed to be back in compliance with the healthcare vaccine mandate by July 6. The state agency found that MercyOne failed to check whether or not licensed practitioners had actually received the COVID-19 vaccine, or if they had merely filled out the form saying they had.

The state survey team found the staff at the hospital didn’t know who had received their required COVID-19 vaccines. Staff also didn’t know if an employee’s stated exemption complied with hospital policy, or if the employee had merely checked a box saying they had an exemption.

Now the report says the hospital didn’t know the true vaccine status of 142 physicians and “other licensed practitioners.” The state survey team wrote about the dangers of failing to properly monitor which employees had been vaccinated.

They wrote that hospital management may have been unable to take extra precautions if they didn’t know who was unvaccinated. Earlier this year the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released guidance for complying with its COVID-19 vaccine rule.

In short, CMS says most healthcare employees must be vaccinated or receive an approved exemption. For MercyOne specifically, the state agency said vaccination or exemption proof was required to be provided by July 6 of this year.

MercyOne declined an on-camera interview but they did provide a statement. The statement reads, in part, “MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center modified our process accordingly and remains in full compliance with the CMS.”

“At MercyOne, the health and safety of our patients, colleagues and our communities remains our top priority. Requiring vaccination for our teams is critical to maintaining a safe care environment. “MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center developed and implemented a process in compliance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to identify if all colleagues received their COVID-19 vaccine. In December, CMS modified their standards to require that the form for tracking COVID-19 vaccination for independent providers include separate sections specifically attesting to one of the following three options: either a copy of the vaccination card, religious exemption or medical exemption with a signed release from the providers physician. MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center modified our process accordingly and remains in full compliance with the CMS. “We are deeply grateful to all of our employees who have chosen to get vaccinated. We strongly encourage anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated. We will continue to comply with all state and federal laws and regulations related to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

