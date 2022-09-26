Sunrise Retirement says staff and healthy guests will no longer be required to wear masks

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - New COVID regulations have been announced at Sunrise Retirement Community and this time they are welcomed by the residents and staff.

According to a news release issued by Sunrise, family gatherings will now be allowed in public spaces with social distancing measures in place, and healthy staff and guests will no longer be required to wear masks, face shields or goggles.

The change has been announced after transmission levels have been at the low, moderate or substantial level.

“We will have transmission levels posted at the front desk for your reference and all guests and staff will continue to health screen both in and out at the kiosk,” the release stated.

If visitors or staff are ill in any way, they will be required to wear a mask. The release also noted if a resident requests that staff wear PPE in their room, they will comply.

“This was announced to residents and their family as well as Sunrise staff Monday morning with cheers and shouts of excitement from all. One resident shared this is the first time they have been able to read lips and see staff member’s faces in two and a half years,” the release continued.

