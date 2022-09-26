Warriors Never Give Up announces fall events for veterans

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KTIV) - Warriors Never Give Up (WNGU), a South Dakota based non-profit offering outdoor adventures for deployed or service-connected disabled veterans, is seeking applications for participation in their fall schedule of events.

“WNGU has worked hard to act on its mission to provide a place of relaxation, hope, family, and a break from life’s daily struggles,” said Todd Stone, president of the WNGU Board of Directors. “Through the generous support of our sponsors, donors and friends, we’re grateful for the opportunity to offer these amazing experiences for America’s heroes.”

Three hunting events have been announced for fall.

* Oct. 22-23: WNGU Heroes Hunt in Wessington Springs, South Dakota

* Oct. 28-30: The Michael Warkenthien Memorial Combination Waterfowl and Pheasant Hunt in Henry, South Dakota

* Nov. 11: The WNGU Veterans Day Hunt in Harrold, South Dakota

“We take pride in our mission of touching the lives of each and every volunteer or participant knowing that our chief sponsor, God, is in control,” said WNGU executive director Will Hangman. “The hunt brings us together, but the spirit changes the lives of our participants when we least expect it.”

For more information and to sign up, e-mail Will@WarriorsNeverGiveUp.org; or visit www.WarriorsNeverGiveUp.org.

