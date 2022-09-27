Around Siouxland: Tailgating for our Kids

By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Boys and Girls Home is revving up for its Tailgating for our Kids event on Friday, Oct. 14.

The event will be held starting at 6 p.m., at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront in the Main Ballroom. The event will feature upscaled tailgating food, live music, a silent and live auction, dinner, and a program featuring guest speaker Lyndsey Fennelly.

Guests can buy tickets, view live auction items, and bid on silent auction items online.

