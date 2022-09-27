Butter prices way up amid reported shortage

Butter supply shortages are reportedly to blame for a rise in prices. According to Food and...
Butter supply shortages are reportedly to blame for a rise in prices. According to Food and Wine Magazine, America’s stores of butter are at their lowest levels since 2017.(Source: MGN Photo)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Butter prices are through the roof amid a reported supply shortage ahead of peak holiday baking season.

Though inflation has impacted just about everything, butter has been hit especially hard.

The Wall Street Journal reports butter prices were up 24.6% year over year in August. That’s almost twice as much as the overall increase in U.S. grocery prices over the same period.

Butter supply shortages are reportedly to blame. According to Food and Wine Magazine, America’s stores of butter are at their lowest levels since 2017.

The butter shortage, caused by factors including labor shortages and a decline in milk production, couldn’t come at a worse time. With the holidays and peak baking season approaching, increased demand could make the issue even worse.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moville, police locate missing man
Update: Police in Moville, Iowa locate missing man
Ruby Heider, 3, is reunited with her parents.
Missing 3-year-old reunited with parents after spending night alone in state park
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Hamilton Veliz-Cantor
Sioux City man arrested after allegedly cutting another man during robbery
Sioux City man who photographed sexual abuse of minor pleads guilty

Latest News

‘The thing about golf is that anybody can play golf’ - Two longtime friends show why golf is good for the soul
Sioux City School Board approves $200,000 recruitment stipend
1930 Ford Model A journeys to each State Park in Iowa
Sioux City Council discuss new urban renewal project